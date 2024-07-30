CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 123.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. CVRx updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

CVRx Stock Down 16.7 %

CVRX stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. 280,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,332. The stock has a market cap of $166.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CVRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CVRX. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

