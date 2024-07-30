CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.25 to $3.59 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTMX

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,153,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 919,420 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 206.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,238,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 833,825 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.