DA Davidson Increases SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target to $112.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SouthState’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.75.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. SouthState has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.68.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SouthState by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in SouthState by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

