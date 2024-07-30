Dalradian Resources (TSE:DNA) Shares Down 0.7%

Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46. 174,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 530,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.
The stock has a market cap of C$519.02 million and a P/E ratio of -56.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.46.
Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.
