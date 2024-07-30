Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.3 %

DAR stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $94,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,661,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,028,000 after purchasing an additional 851,886 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 55.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

