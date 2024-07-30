Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,758,200 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the June 30th total of 11,763,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,893.8 days.
Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance
Shares of DVDCF remained flat at $9.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $14.19.
Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Davide Campari-Milano
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.