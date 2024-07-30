Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,758,200 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the June 30th total of 11,763,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,893.8 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Shares of DVDCF remained flat at $9.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.