Decker Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Shares Down 2.4%

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Decker Manufacturing Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59.

Decker Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th.

About Decker Manufacturing

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

