Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,030.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $15.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $30.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $35.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DECK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,040.13.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $921.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $484.02 and a 1-year high of $1,106.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $971.00 and its 200-day moving average is $894.29.

Deckers Outdoor’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,681,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.