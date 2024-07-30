Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 1st

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Thursday, August 1st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 1st.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ QQQY opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

Get Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF alerts:

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF ( NASDAQ:QQQY Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.