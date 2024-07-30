Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $247-251 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.33 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.56.

NASDAQ DH traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,706,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,079. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $676.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

