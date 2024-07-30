Definity Financial (DFY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Definity Financial to post earnings of C$0.66 per share for the quarter.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). Definity Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion.

TSE DFY traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 23,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,947. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$48.36. The stock has a market cap of C$5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFY. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.05.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

