Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Devon Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Devon Energy stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 58.5% during the second quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 69,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 177,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

