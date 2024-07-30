DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DexCom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,483 shares of company stock valued at $401,450 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

