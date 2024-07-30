DeXe (DEXE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $353.09 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, DeXe has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. DeXe has a market capitalization of $353.09 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can now be bought for $9.68 or 0.00014638 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 57,103,225.34061239 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 9.93577874 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $3,914,143.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

