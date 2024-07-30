Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $123.32

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $123.32 and last traded at $124.10, with a volume of 433619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.57.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,730.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $125,474,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 4,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after acquiring an additional 472,583 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after acquiring an additional 245,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 12,174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after acquiring an additional 244,223 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

