Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.41. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,373.35 ($30.53) on Tuesday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.86) and a one year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,572.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,756.09. The company has a market cap of £52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,648.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.02) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.67) to GBX 3,640 ($46.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.59) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,028 ($38.95).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($33.96) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.60 ($10,663.24). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 612 shares of company stock worth $1,671,964. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

