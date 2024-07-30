DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,880 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.16% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $29,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.93. The company had a trading volume of 769,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,746. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $234.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.