Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.66 Billion

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00004286 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $3.66 billion and $1.02 million worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.78359074 USD and is up 4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,037,916.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

