Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 411,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 225,301 shares.The stock last traded at $86.89 and had previously closed at $87.63.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.50.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $6,272,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $4,487,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth $1,515,000.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

