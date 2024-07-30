Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.73

Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.73 and last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 3273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.31.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSTL. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 219,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

