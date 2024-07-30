DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,381,000 after buying an additional 772,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,242,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DoorDash by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after acquiring an additional 242,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,490,000 after purchasing an additional 964,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DASH. Citigroup lifted their price target on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.96.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 452,016 shares of company stock worth $49,578,916. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.31. 895,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,032. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.14, a P/E/G ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

