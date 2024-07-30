Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$640.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.7 million. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.20-1.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

PLOW stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $671.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

