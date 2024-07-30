Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:D.UN opened at C$19.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$314.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.18. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$14.50 and a 1 year high of C$27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 12,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.43 per share, with a total value of C$233,184.00. In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,184.00. Also, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total transaction of C$27,201.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,415. Company insiders own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

