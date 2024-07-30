Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
