Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$48.50 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

