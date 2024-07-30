Driven Brands (DRVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Driven Brands has set its FY24 guidance at $0.88-1.00 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $572.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.31 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.08%. On average, analysts expect Driven Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,156. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

