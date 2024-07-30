Driven Brands (DRVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Driven Brands has set its FY24 guidance at $0.88-1.00 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $572.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.31 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.08%. On average, analysts expect Driven Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Driven Brands Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,156. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $26.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.
