Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,389 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Eagle Materials worth $38,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP traded up $17.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.73. 813,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,530. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.03 and a 1-year high of $276.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.33 and a 200-day moving average of $240.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

