Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,816 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.54% of Eagle Materials worth $50,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,485,000 after buying an additional 194,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 351,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,455,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 253,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 40,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $17.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.73. The company had a trading volume of 813,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,530. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.03 and a 1-year high of $276.61.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.