Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Up 1.0 %

BA traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,079,587. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.96.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

