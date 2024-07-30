Earnest Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,802 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,980,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,528 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Ambev by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,210,000 after buying an additional 5,943,974 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Ambev by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after buying an additional 5,699,184 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ambev by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,292,000 after buying an additional 143,355 shares during the period. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ambev by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after buying an additional 5,800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,818,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,586,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

