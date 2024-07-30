Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Torno Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $725,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 34.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 285,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 64,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,752. The company has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $110.02.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 103.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

