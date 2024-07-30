Earnest Partners LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Relx by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 192.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 90.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.29. 200,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,082. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on RELX

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.