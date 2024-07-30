Earnest Partners LLC Sells 357 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SAP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in SAP by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in SAP by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.17.

SAP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.98. 215,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $214.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.