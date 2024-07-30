Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Position Trimmed by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 733,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,340 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecovyst by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECVT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

ECVT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. 910,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,626. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

