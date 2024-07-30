Edison International (EIX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Edison International (NYSE: EIX):

7/30/2024 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $80.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Edison International was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $83.00.

6/24/2024 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Edison International Trading Up 1.5 %

Edison International stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.38. 1,922,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 136.84%.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,892 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,323 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Edison International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

