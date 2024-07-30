Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Issues Earnings Results

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 79.48% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EKSO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 335,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,427. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

