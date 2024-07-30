Electronic Arts’ (EA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $154.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EA. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

NASDAQ EA traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $148.98. 1,501,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.63. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $150.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,860.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,081. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $281,054,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $189,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

