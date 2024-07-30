Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.890-7.700 EPS.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.9 %

EA traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,985,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,995. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $150.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,039 shares of company stock worth $3,555,081 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.