Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

