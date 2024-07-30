Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 2.1%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $789.08 and last traded at $790.78. 994,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,971,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $807.79.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $858.72.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.
In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 118,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
