Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 2.1%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $789.08 and last traded at $790.78. 994,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,971,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $807.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $858.72.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $870.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $785.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 118,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.