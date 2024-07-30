Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24. The business had revenue of $300.40 million during the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EBS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $727.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.62. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,919 shares of company stock valued at $75,831. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

