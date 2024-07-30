Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.10

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 274111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 7.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $719.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24. The firm had revenue of $300.40 million during the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

