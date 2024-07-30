Employers (EIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Employers to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.24. Employers has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12.

In other Employers news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,764 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $72,782.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $278,133.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

