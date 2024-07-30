Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Declares $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.915 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%.

TSE ENB traded up C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$50.97. 123,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,613,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.48. The company has a market cap of C$108.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.75 and a 1-year high of C$52.34.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.24 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.8613689 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.63.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

