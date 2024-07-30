Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in July

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,793,500 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 2,318,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 125.4 days.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS EDVMF traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,686. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

