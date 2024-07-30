Energizer Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Energizer has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Energizer stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. Energizer has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

