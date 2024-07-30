Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 135,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 53,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ET traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,058,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,763,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.