ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.92

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.92 and last traded at $91.39, with a volume of 6176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.55.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.52.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.26). ePlus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $554.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 1,247.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 1,236.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

