EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Declares $0.29 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 130.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

Shares of EPR opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

