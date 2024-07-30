Equifax (EFX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Equifax (NYSE: EFX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/24/2024 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $263.00 to $304.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $272.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $246.00 to $277.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $305.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $255.00 to $286.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

EFX traded up $4.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.27. The stock had a trading volume of 627,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,588. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $280.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,238 shares of company stock worth $2,647,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,045,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,425,000 after acquiring an additional 342,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,033,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,228,000 after buying an additional 137,961 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Equifax by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,856,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $953,612,000 after buying an additional 298,846 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 1,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,817,000 after buying an additional 1,972,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,572,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,949,000 after buying an additional 206,037 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

